FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.98
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- ‍Recorlev (levoketoconazole) phase 3 top-line results remain on track with SONICS in Q2 2018 and LOGICS in Q4 2018​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- existing cash resources at Sept 30, net proceeds from Oct offering provides sufficient cash under current operating plan​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- ‍had pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $67.8 million as of September 30, 2017​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - qtrly total revenues $‍2.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.