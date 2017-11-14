BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.98

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- ‍Recorlev (levoketoconazole) phase 3 top-line results remain on track with SONICS in Q2 2018 and LOGICS in Q4 2018​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- existing cash resources at Sept 30, net proceeds from Oct offering provides sufficient cash under current operating plan​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc- ‍had pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $67.8 million as of September 30, 2017​

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - qtrly total revenues $‍2.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: