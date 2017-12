Dec 21 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc:

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA - ON DEC 19, RECEIVED LETTERS FROM OFFICES OF U.S. SENATORS THAT REQUEST INFORMATION RELATING TO MARKETING & SALES OF KEVEYIS

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA - LETTERS REQUEST INFORMATION PRINCIPALLY RELATING TO THE PRICING OF KEVEYIS, AMONG OTHER THINGS - SEC FILING

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA - CO IN THE PROCESS OF RESPONDING TO THE LETTERS