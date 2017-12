Dec 19 (Reuters) - Strongpoint Asa:

* REG-STRONGPOINT ASA: CLICK & COLLECT FRAME AGREEMENT IN RUSSIA - 2000 UNITS

* STRONGPOINT ASA - ‍ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR FRAME-AGREEMENT WITH UTKONOS TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND TEST INNOVATIVE CONCEPTS FOR E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: