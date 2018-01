BRIEF-Stryker Expects 2017 Adj Net Earnings Per Diluted Share To Be Toward High End Of Previous Range Of $6.45-$6.50​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* STRYKER - EXPECT 2017 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE TOWARD HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF $6.45 TO $6.50​

* - WITH RESPECT TO U.S. TAX REFORM, ANTICIPATE A MODEST HEADWIND FOR 2018

* STRYKER - ‍FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE IMPACT ON NET SALES IN Q4 WAS POSITIVE OF ABOUT 1.2 PERCENT AND NOMINAL IN FULL YEAR​

* REG-STRYKER PROVIDES 2017 PRELIMINARY NET SALES RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $3.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.39 BILLION

* STRYKER SAYS PRELIMINARY ORTHOPAEDICS NET SALES OF $1.3 BILLION AS REPORTED IN Q4

* - ‍PRELIMINARY DOMESTIC NET SALES OF $2.5 BILLION AND $9.1 BILLION INCREASED 9.3% AND 10.1% AS REPORTED IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR​

* - ‍PRELIMINARY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES OF $1.0 BILLION AND $3.4 BILLION INCREASED 11.7% AND 9.4% AS REPORTED IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S