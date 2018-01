BRIEF-Stryker Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.21

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* REG-STRYKER REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57 TO $1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 6.0% TO 6.5%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED NET EARNINGS INCLUDES CHARGES FOR IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 AMONG OTHERS​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $3.5 BILLION, INCREASED 10.0% AS REPORTED

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.40 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S