FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Stryker to acquire NOVADAQ Technologies
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stryker to acquire NOVADAQ Technologies

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Reg-Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire novadaq technologies inc.

* Stryker corp - deal for us$11.75 per share

* Stryker corp - transaction expected to be dilutive to stryker's 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share by $0.03 - $0.05

* Stryker corp - for 2018, transaction is expected to be neutral to stryker's earnings and accretive thereafter

* Stryker corp - no change to stryker's 2017 estimated adjusted net earnings per diluted share, which is in range of $6.35 - $6.45

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.