BRIEF-Stryker to acquire Vexim
October 24, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Stryker to acquire Vexim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Stryker to acquire Vexim

* Stryker Corp - ‍Stryker paid EUR 20.00 per share and EUR 3.91 per BSAAR warrant for deal​

* Stryker Corp says ‍transaction is expected to be neutral to Stryker’s 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share​

* Stryker - ‍indirectly acquired securities held by some Vexim shareholders, managers, representing 50.7 pct of share capital, 50.3 pct of voting rights of co​

* Stryker - deal ‍price represents equity value of Vexim on fully diluted basis of about EUR 183 million, corresponding to enterprise value of about EUR 162 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

