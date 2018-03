March 7 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* STRYKER’S SPINE DIVISION RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR 3D-PRINTED TRITANIUM TL CURVED POSTERIOR LUMBAR CAGE

* STRYKER CORP - 3D-PRINTED TRITANIUM TL CURVED POSTERIOR LUMBAR CAGE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SURGEONS IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: