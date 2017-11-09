FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stuart Olson posts Q3 earnings per share $0.11‍​
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 10:28 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Stuart Olson posts Q3 earnings per share $0.11‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports third quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Stuart Olson Inc - qtrly contract revenue $268.1 million versus $221.9 mln‍​

* Stuart Olson Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11‍​

* Stuart Olson Inc - backlog as at Sept 30,2017 $1,753.6 million versus $1,995.1 million as at Dec 31, 2016‍​

* Stuart Olson Inc - ‍expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be “meaningfully higher” than in 2016 based on outlook for Industrial Group & Buildings Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
