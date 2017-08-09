FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q2 revenue rose 8.5 pct to C$246.4 mln
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q2 revenue rose 8.5 pct to C$246.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 revenue rose 8.5 percent to C$246.4 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.02

* Stuart Olson Inc - ‍expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be “meaningfully higher” than in 2016 based on outlook for its three business groups​

* Stuart Olson Inc - ‍as at June 30, 2017, Stuart Olson’s backlog was $1.88 billion, compared with $2 billion at Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

