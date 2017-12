Dec 21 (Reuters) - Student Properties Spain Socimi :

* TO LIST ON SPAIN‘S ALTERNATIVE MARKET ON DEC 27 - MAB‍​

* TO LIST 11 MILLION SHARES AT 1 EURO NOMINAL VALUE EACH - MAB‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2z8XdKg, bit.ly/2BSXhn2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)