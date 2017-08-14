FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Studio City International Holdings Ltd files registration statement for possible IPO
August 14, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Studio City International Holdings Ltd files registration statement for possible IPO

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd

* Studio City International Holdings Limited announces confidential filing of draft registration statement for initial public offering

* Studio City International Holdings - registration statement is for a possible IPO of american depositary shares representing co's ordinary shares

* Studio City International Holdings - proposed IPO expected to commence as market conditions permit and is subject to co publicly filing form F-1 with SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2uGx6ZW) Further company coverage:

