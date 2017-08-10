FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company issues a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company issues a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc issued a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

* Recently learned that some Ruger Precision rifles may experience interference between aluminum bolt shroud and cocking piece

* In rare instances, interference can disrupt firing mechanism and cause it to not function properly

* Only a small percentage of rifles appear to be affected and company is not aware of any injuries​

* Interference can potentially lead to light primer strikes or, in extreme cases, rifle may not fire when trigger is pulled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.