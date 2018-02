Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc:

* STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. REPORTS 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS OF $2.91 PER SHARE AND DECLARES DIVIDEND OF 23¢ PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 SALES $118.2 MILLION