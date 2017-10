Oct 30 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd:

* Says ‍co buys blower assembly business from Ashok Leyland, Swaraj Mazda Isuzu, Mahindra Truck and Bus division, Tata Motors

* Says ‍new business opportunity to add about 1.75 billion rupees to top line of Subros Ltd Source text: bit.ly/2yWyJIe Further company coverage: