Oct 11 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa

* says is aware of today’s press speculation and subsequent share price movement ‍

* has a policy not to comment on speculation or rumours. As a listed company, Subsea 7 is subject to and complies with disclosure obligations

* The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, that Baker Hughes A GE Co recently held talks with Subsea 7 about a possible takeover​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)