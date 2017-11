BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $61.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.15

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - For FY17 ‍sucampo now expects total revenue of $250.0 million to $255.0 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $58.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sees FY 2017 ‍free cash flow of $99.0 million to $104.0 million​

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - ‍Increases 2017 guidance for all key financial metrics based on “stronger than expected” sales of Amitiza in U.S. & Japan

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: