BRIEF-Suess Microtec H1 EBIT turns to profit of 1.6 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* ‍SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS 2017 ARE AT EUR 66.3 MILLION​

* ‍FOR Q3 OF 2017, WE AGAIN EXPECT GOOD ORDER ENTRY IN RANGE FROM EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION.​

* ‍WITH EUR 66.3 MILLION, REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017 WAS 3.9% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL OF EUR 69.0 MILLION​

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT SALES FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE FROM EUR 170 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 MILLION, WHICH IS WELL ABOVE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR - 0.1 MILLION.​

* ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CONTINUE TO BE PROJECTED IN RANGE FROM EUR 13 MILLION TO EUR 17 MILLION FOR 2017​