Nov 27 (Reuters) - Suga International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY WAS HK$41.8 MILLION​ VERSUS HK$40.1 MILLION

* ‍BOARD PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK7.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍REVENUE AMOUNTED TO HK$738.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$709 MILLION​