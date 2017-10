Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp

* Says co’s top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

* Says change will occur on Oct. 17

