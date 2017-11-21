BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Angelini Announce Partnership for Commercialization of Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride) in Europe

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says it and Angelini S.p.A announced today that the companies have formed a partnership with the goal to expand availability in Europe of Latuda®, an atypical antipsychotic which was created by the co

* Under the terms of the agreement, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., a subsidiary company of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group, has granted Angelini exclusive commercialization rights for LATUDA in 29 European countries and in Turkey

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nQ93sZ

