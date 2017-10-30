FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Poxel announce strategic partnership for development and commercialization of Imeglimin
#Healthcare
October 30, 2017 / 7:10 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Poxel announce strategic partnership for development and commercialization of Imeglimin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement with Poxel SA on Oct. 30, for the development and commercialization of Imeglimin, an investigational therapeutic agent for type 2 diabetes, in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries

* Under the Agreement, Poxel SA is entitled to receive an upfront payment of approximately 4.75 billion yen and future potential development milestone payments of up to 2.75 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mEVLTZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

