February 14, 2018 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma files patent infringement lawsuits regarding lATUDA® in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says it filed patent infringement lawsuits jointly with its U.S. subsidiary, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on February 13(U.S. Eastern Time) in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC regarding their submissions of Abbreviated New Drug Applications for generic copies of LATUDA®(lurasidone HCl tablets)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ngtWJM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
