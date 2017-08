July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator to establish fund backing financial technology startups - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking says will chip in up to $3 million in fund backing financial technology startups, becoming the top shareholder - Nikkei