Feb 20 (Reuters) - Summer Infant Inc:

* SUMMER INFANT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 SALES $46.8 MILLION VERSUS $45.5 MILLION

* ‍ INVENTORY AS OF DEC30, 2017 WAS $34.0 MILLION VERSUS $36.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​