BRIEF-Summit Hotel adjusted FFO per share $0.36

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* Summit Hotel Properties reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $129.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.2 million

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $0.33

* Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted unit $0.32 - $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted unit $1.28 - $1.34

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees FY17 capital improvements in range of $35 million - $45 million

* Sees 2017 pro forma revpar growth 0.00% to 1.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: