Feb 5 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INCREASES COMMON DIVIDEND BY 6% AND DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 DIVIDENDS

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC - CO'S Q4 COMMON DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 5.9 PERCENT, OVER PRIOR QUARTER'S COMMON DIVIDEND