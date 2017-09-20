FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2017 / 9:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍REIT will pay $23.9 million for property​

* Summit Industrial Income -‍ Acquisition will be financed initially from co’s credit lines

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - Placed new $29 million 7 year mortgage bearing an expected interest rate of 3.76% on its recently acquired logistics property ​

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - Waived conditions & will acquire a previously-announced 255,000 square foot 22’ clear light industrial property well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

