Jan 23 (Reuters) - Summit State Bank:

* REPORTS NET INCOME FOR 2017 AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $4.73 MILLION VERSUS $4.67 MILLION

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN A WRITE-DOWN OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET AGAINST 2017 EARNINGS OF $292,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: