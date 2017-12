BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics enters exclusive licence agreement with Eurofarma Laboratórios

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LICENCE AND COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT WITH EUROFARMA LABORATÓRIOS SA

* AGREEMENT GRANTS EUROFARMA LABORATÓRIOS SA RIGHTS IN LATIN AMERICA TO SUMMIT‘S PRECISION ANTIBIOTIC RIDINILAZOLE IN DEVELOPMENT FOR THE TREATMENT OF CDI

* SUMMIT RETAINS COMMERCIALISATION RIGHTS IN ALL OTHER COUNTRIES

* RIDINILAZOLE IS A TARGETED ANTIBIOTIC THAT HAS THE POTENTIAL AS A FRONTLINE THERAPY TO TREAT INITIAL INFECTION AND PRESERVE PATIENTS’ MICROBIOMES TO REDUCE THE RATE OF RECURRENT CDI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)