Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sumo Group:

* SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF IPO, PLACING OF 38.4 MILLION SHARES, VENDOR PLACING OF 39.7 MILLION SHARES, AT 100 PENCE PER SHARE

* TRADING ON AIM EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON DEC. 21 WITH MARKET CAP AT PLACING PRICE OF 145 MILLION STG