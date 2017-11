Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd

* ‍announces acquisition of 26.02% interest in sun art retail group limited by Taobao China Holding Limited​

* Deal for hk$16.13 billion, representing per share value of hk$6.50

* also announces offer by China International Capital Corp Hong Kong Securities on behalf of Taobao China to acquire Sun Art Retail

* ‍application made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 20 Nov