March 5 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO OPEN 35 STORES IN 2018, INCLUDING 7 ALREADY OPENED IN JAN

* SAYS ALIBABA BECOMING SHAREHOLDER HAS NO IMPACT ON PACE OF OPENING NEW STORES

* SAYS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AUCHAN WILL WORK WITH ALIBABA TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE

* SUN ART RETAIL’S SHAREHOLDERS AUCHAN, RUENTEX SAY THEY HAVE NO PLAN TO REDUCE STAKE IN SUN ART Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)