BRIEF-Sun Communities provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Sun Communities Inc provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Anticipates that total damage losses at communities will be recoverable by insurance coverage​

* Does not anticipate an adjustment to annual funds from operations guidance due to storm impact, affirms previously disclosed guidance​

* Company anticipates a full redevelopment of three communities will be required​

* Preliminary estimates of recoverable damages, business interruption revenue being developed, anticipates receiving recoveries in 2018​

* In Florida Keys, three of company's seven communities, comprised of approximately 190 sites, suffered significant damage​