14 days ago
BRIEF-Sun communities Q2 revenue rose 24.7 pct to $237.9 million
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Sun communities Q2 revenue rose 24.7 pct to $237.9 million

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc:

* Reg-Sun Communities, inc. Reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 24.7 percent to $237.9 million

* Sees q3 FFO per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Sees q4 FFO per share $0.95 to $0.98

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍home sales volumes increased by 6.8 percent for quarter ended june 30, 2017 as compared to same period in 2016​

* Sun Communities Inc - affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍same community net operating income increased by 6.1 percent for quarter ended june 30, 2017 as compared to same period in 2016​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Communities Inc - total home sales were 801 for quarter ended june 30, 2017 as compared to 750 homes sold during same period in 2016

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍updating its 2017 full year guidance of ffo per share to be in range of $4.12 to $4.18​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Communities Inc - ffo excluding certain items was $0.96 per diluted share and op unit for quarter​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Communities Inc - qtrly ‍net income attributable to common stockholders $0.16 per diluted common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

