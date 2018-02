Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc:

* SUN COMMUNITIES, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $4.48 TO $4.58

* SEES Q1 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $1.12 TO $1.14

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.7 PERCENT TO $242 MILLION

* QTRLY CORE FFO ‍$0.98 PER DILUTED SHARE AND OP UNIT​

* ‍TOTAL HOME SALES WERE 850 FOR QUARTER VERSUS 762 HOMES SOLD DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2016​