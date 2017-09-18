BRIEF-‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp
* Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets
* Sun Financial says co and Kenyon Energy announced sale of about 33 Megawatt DG solar portfolio to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund
* Sun Financial - Financial terms were not disclosed
* Sun Financial-Retained rights to buy back into portfolio of Solar projects
* Sun Financial says Bay4 Energy Services LLC has been selected to provide ongoing asset management and O&M services