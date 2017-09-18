FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* ‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​

* ‍Sun Financial says co and Kenyon Energy announced sale of about 33 Megawatt DG solar portfolio to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund​

* Sun Financial - ‍Financial terms were not disclosed ​

* Sun Financial-Retained rights to buy back into portfolio of Solar projects

* ‍Sun Financial says Bay4 Energy Services LLC has been selected to provide ongoing asset management and O&M services​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.