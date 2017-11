Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd

* HY ‍profit for period attributable to owners of company HK$36.7 million versus HK$31.9 million ​

* ‍HY revenue HK$515.0 million versus HK$527.6 million a year ago​

* ‍Interim dividend of HK4.5 cents per share & special dividend of HK1.5 cents per share​

* Expects ‍business environment for second half of current fiscal year to be tough​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)