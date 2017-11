Nov 15 (Reuters) - SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD

* SUPERINTENDENCIA DE CASINOS DE JUEGO, CASINO REGULATOR IN CHILE HAS APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 50% INTEREEST IN SUN LATAM SPA​

* ‍ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT PERTAINING TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BEEN FULFILLED OR WAIVED, TRANSACTION HAS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL​