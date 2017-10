BRIEF-Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE FOR DEAL IS US$ 26 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES CERTAIN IMMOVABLE PROPERTY VALUED AT US$ 10 MILLION​

* ‍SUN DREAMS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM SELLERS 100% OF CERTAIN PERUVIAN COMPANIES​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍"SUN INTERNATIONAL BOARD HAS DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION​"