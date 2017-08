Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc-

* Sun Life Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly reported eps $‍0.93​

* Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly underlying eps $1.12

* Sun Life Financial Inc - continue to expect to achieve full $100 million pre-tax run-rate synergies by end of 2019

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S