Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun Ltd

* SUN LTD - GENERATED TOTAL REVENUE OF OVER RS 1.2 BILLION IN THIS QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 18 PCT ON PRIOR YEAR‍​

* SUN LTD - POSTED A NET LOSS OF RS 259 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED SEPT AGAINST RS 264 MILLION IN THE SAME QUARTER OF 2016

* SUN LTD - “THE NEXT QUARTER SHOULD SHOW A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVER THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE LAST YEAR” Further company coverage: