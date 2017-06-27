FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue
#Company News
June 27, 2017 / 2:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue

* Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses

* Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems

* Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development

* Patients are given symptomatic treatment Source text: (bit.ly/2tPVlF0) Further company coverage:

