BRIEF-Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue

June 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue

* Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses

* Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems

* Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development

* Patients are given symptomatic treatment