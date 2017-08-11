BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says some impact of synergies is being lost due to U.S. Pricing pressure

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says Halol plant remeidation is complete, awaiting U.S. FDA reinspection

* Exec says says price control will have some impact on the industry for the next three quarters

* Exec says immediate term focus is to normalise India business post GST

* Exec says competitive intensity, challenging regulatory environment, price controls will determine growth of India market

* Exec says co in the process of filing tildrakizumab new drug application to U.S. FDA in Q3 2018

