Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* SAYS CO‘S UNITS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND ALLERGAN PLC

* ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF PATENT LITIGATION FOR GENERIC LINZES IN US

* COMPANIES TO GRANT CO‘S UNITS LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN U.S FROM FEB 1, 2031 OR EARLIER UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING THE SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.