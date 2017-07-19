FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Sunac China says Sunac Real Estate & Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties entered into agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Sunac China says Sunac Real Estate & Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties entered into agreement

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:

* Sunac-major Transaction - Entering Into The Agreement In Relation To The Cooperation Of The Target Project Companies

* Deal for total consideration of RMB43.84 billion

* Sunac Real Estate (as buyer) and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties (as seller) entered into agreement

* Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties agreed to dispose of, 91% equity interest of 13 cultural and tourism project companies in PRC

* The 76 city hotels referred to in the framework agreement dated 10 July 2017 are no longer the target assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.