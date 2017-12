Dec 11 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 7.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* SUNCOKE ENERGY - AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 2019 NOTES IS $44.6 MILLION

* SUNCOKE ENERGY SAYS INTENDS TO FUND REDEMPTION WITH INCURRENCE OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS OF $45 MILLION MATURING ON MAY 24, 2022