BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. announces strongest quarterly operating performance in three years with third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Suncoke Energy Inc - “well positioned” to deliver 2017 results within top end of consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of between $220 million to $235 million
* Suncoke Energy Inc - remain on track to report full-year results in line with 2017 guidance
* Suncoke Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $339.0 million versus $293.9 million
* Suncoke Energy Inc -capital expenditures for 2017 are projected to be approximately $80 million
* Suncoke Energy Inc - also successfully handled first trial shipments of rail-borne petcoke in early-October
* Suncoke Energy Inc - consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be within top end of $220 million and $235 million