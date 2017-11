Nov 15 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy announces 2018 capital program and production outlook

* ‍2018 corporate guidance includes a capital program of between $4.5 billion​ and $5.0 billion​

* Sees 2018 ‍average upstream production of 740,000 to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)​

* Sees FY 2018 Suncor refinery throughput of 415,000 bbls/d - 435,000 bbls/d​