BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction
November 22, 2017 / 11:10 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍has given notice of redemption to Bank Of New York Mellon and Computershare Trust Company Of Canada​

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍given notice of redemption was sent to holders of notes on November 15, 2017​

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍upon redemption of notes, suncor will have redeemed all outstanding long term debt due in 2018​

* Suncor Energy - to use proceeds from sale of interest in east tank farm development​, issuance of notes for redemption of $600 million notes, C$700 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

